The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

DM Transport Inc., 28 Alhambra Circle, Agawam, MA 01001. Dundar Ozdemir, same. Transport.

EASTHAMPTON

David Lepine Building Contractor Inc., 262 East St., Easthampton, MA 01027. David Lepine, same. Construction and remodeling.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Western Mass Eye Care, Inc., 46 Center Square, second floor, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Amy Moltenbrey, 53 Court St., Westfield, MA 01085. The practice of optometry.

GRANBY

Specialty Restoration & Painting Inc., 7 Kellogg St., Granby, MA 01033. Kathleen A. Berger, same. Restoration, painting, and wall coverings.

HOLYOKE

Arpit 200 Incorporated, 550 Westfield Road, Holyoke, MA 01040. Kaur Parvinder, 1936 77th St. First Foor, East Elmhurst, NY 11370. Restaurant.

LONGMEADOW

DH Retirement Solutions Inc., 161 Wenonah Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Donald E. Hanifin, same. Retirement investment services.

LUDLOW

Plucky Inc., 12 Brimfield St., Ludlow, MA 01056. Semih Altay, same. E-commerce.

PALMER

Rapid Cuts Barber Shop Corp., 36 Elizabeth St., Palmer, MA 01069. Leon Marsh, same. Barbering.

SPRINGFIELD

Retro Construction Corp., 221 Hamcock St. Springfield, MA 01109. Enrique Domingo Cruz, same. Home improvement.

XP Enterprise Corp., 53 Sterling St., Springfield, MA 01107. Wellington Da Silva Peclat, same. Janitorial and cleaning services.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

DS Auto Body Repair Corp., 51 Bliss St. West Springfield, MA 01089. Dolcimar Ferreira De Sousa, 51 Bliss St. West Hartford, MA 01089. Auto body repair.

WESTFIELD

Josh, Inc., 119 Franklin St., Apt. 2, Westfield, MA 01085. Joshua Cyr, same. Creation and marketing of video content and photos.