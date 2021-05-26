Incorporations
The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.
AGAWAM
DM Transport Inc., 28 Alhambra Circle, Agawam, MA 01001. Dundar Ozdemir, same. Transport.
EASTHAMPTON
David Lepine Building Contractor Inc., 262 East St., Easthampton, MA 01027. David Lepine, same. Construction and remodeling.
EAST LONGMEADOW
Western Mass Eye Care, Inc., 46 Center Square, second floor, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Amy Moltenbrey, 53 Court St., Westfield, MA 01085. The practice of optometry.
GRANBY
Specialty Restoration & Painting Inc., 7 Kellogg St., Granby, MA 01033. Kathleen A. Berger, same. Restoration, painting, and wall coverings.
HOLYOKE
Arpit 200 Incorporated, 550 Westfield Road, Holyoke, MA 01040. Kaur Parvinder, 1936 77th St. First Foor, East Elmhurst, NY 11370. Restaurant.
LONGMEADOW
DH Retirement Solutions Inc., 161 Wenonah Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Donald E. Hanifin, same. Retirement investment services.
LUDLOW
Plucky Inc., 12 Brimfield St., Ludlow, MA 01056. Semih Altay, same. E-commerce.
PALMER
Rapid Cuts Barber Shop Corp., 36 Elizabeth St., Palmer, MA 01069. Leon Marsh, same. Barbering.
SPRINGFIELD
Retro Construction Corp., 221 Hamcock St. Springfield, MA 01109. Enrique Domingo Cruz, same. Home improvement.
XP Enterprise Corp., 53 Sterling St., Springfield, MA 01107. Wellington Da Silva Peclat, same. Janitorial and cleaning services.
WEST SPRINGFIELD
DS Auto Body Repair Corp., 51 Bliss St. West Springfield, MA 01089. Dolcimar Ferreira De Sousa, 51 Bliss St. West Hartford, MA 01089. Auto body repair.
WESTFIELD
Josh, Inc., 119 Franklin St., Apt. 2, Westfield, MA 01085. Joshua Cyr, same. Creation and marketing of video content and photos.