The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

JMAC Realty, Corp., 20 Chadwyck Lane, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Joseph McLaughlin, same. Holding, selling, leasing real estate.

Midac Corp Inc., 1094 Suffield St., Agawam, MA 01001. Gerald Auth, same. Production of scientific instruments.

PITTSFIELD

A Golden Star Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Brianna Donna Kyc, 100 Gaslight Drive Apt. 7 Weymouth, MA 02190. Driving school.

Boston Injury & Rehab Inc., 82 Wendell Ave. Ste. 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Anthony Maugere, same. Chiropractor professional services.

Oasis WeCare Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Ste. 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Nicolette Asselin, same. Consultant in senior home living.

Yarmey’s Window Cleaning Inc., 21 Pond Street, 1st Fl., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Miguel Portillo, same. Window cleaning.

SPRINGFIELD

Ambidextrous Studios Inc., 24 Bangor St., Springfield, MA 01118. Andrae Green, same. The business engages in creating original artwork.

Arcangel Transport Inc., 103 Commonwealth Ave., Springfield, MA 01108. Arcangel Gonzalez, same. Trucking Company.

Forest Park Restaurant Corporation, 52 Eldridge St., Springfield, MA 01108. Guillermo R Regron, same. Restaurant, food and soft alcohol beverages.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

EMI Trucking Inc., 284 Main St. West Springfield, MA 01089. Nadjib Osmanli, same. Trucking.

Giro Technology Inc., 131 Ashley Ave., Unit G5, West Springfield, M 01089. Raymond Frimpond, same. Custom Computer Programming Services.

WESTFIELD

Easy Home Remodeling Inc., 115 Main St., Apt. 3, Westfield, MA 01085. Vitalii Korets, same. Remodeling.

Western Windows Inc., 324 Russell Road, Unit 213, Westfield, MA 01085. Yehor Kovaliuk, same. Construction.