Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of June and July 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

Bodies in Balance Massage Therapy

26 South Prospect St., #9

Michael Millner

Custom Machine and Repair Co.

16 Cowls Road

James Bernotas

Nails at Casimir Kocot

196 North Pleasant St.

Elaine Lanoue

RAS Real Estate

61A Main St.

Rasif Rafiq

Sachem Capital

264 Harkness Road

John Villano

SWCA Environmental Consultants

15 Research Dr.

Scott Fisher

Tyson Peelle String Instrument Teacher

43 Greenwich Road

Tyson Peelle

CHICOPEE

Camacho Lawns & Landscapes

95 Clark St.

Ruben Camacho

Edward Fulke Transportation Services

44 Juliette St.

Edward Fulke

Escape Travel Adventure

43 Fredette St.

Miguel Vasquez

Living Waters Pool & Spa Service

41 Arlington St.

Catherine Foxwell

Z & G Trucking Inc.

596 Britton St.

Gabriel Suarez

EAST LONGMEADOW

All Equipment Financing

12 Town View Circle

Felix Tranghese

B & L Landscape

219 Kibbe Road

Brian Booth, Lynn Booth

Bach Towing & Transportation Inc.

165 Benton Dr.

Leonard Eremento

Coyne Tax, LLC

53 Wellington Dr.

Jonathan Coyne

Fit by Jess Taloumis

104 Maple St.

Jessica Taloumis

Graziano Bros. Landscapes

280 Elm St.

David Graziano

Mary M. Barton Bookkeeping Services

46 Powder Hill Road

Mary Barton

The Pizza Shoppe

134 Shaker Road

Anthony Giuggio, Ralph Giuggio

Pyncheon House

41 Hampden Road

John Thurner

Rockwell Tax Services

19 Merriam St.

Betty Lou Rockwell

HOLYOKE

Bitcoin Depot

337 Appleton St.

Lux Vending, LLC

Bitcoin Depot

263 Hampden St.

Lux Vending Inc.

Cache Pina Colada & Tropical Helado

648 High St.

Alvin Woods

Crave Food Truck

285 High St.

Nicole Ortiz

Finding-Time

583 Pleasant St.

Marie Sheedy

Flat’s Market

36 Ely St.

Evaristo Almonte

G2N Studio

67 Center St., Apt. 2

Gustavo Romero

Mrs. Fields Cookies

50 Holyoke St.

Thompson Sunderaj

Shirin Jewelers

50 Holyoke St.

Wayne Skinner, Yousef Al-Ryati

Shoe MGK

50 Holyoke St.

Taron King

LUDLOW

D & C Granite and Marble

664 Center St.

Luis Serrazina

Family First Barber Shop

263 Fuller St.

Roman Burgos

Joe’s Auto Body Inc.

199 West Ave.

Joaquim Mateus

Ludlow Barber Shop

251 Cady St.

Gary Pouliot II

Strength by Sami

297 East St.

Samantha Runshaw

NORTHAMPTON

Caren Reads

51 Jackson St.

Caren Leonie, LLC

Change of Pace Massage Therapy

63 Revell Ave.

Ezra Clemens Prior

Daniel Ghitman Recruiting

498 Park Hill Road

Daniel Ghitman

Dr. Gwen Bass

130 Prospect Ave.

Gwendolyn Bass

Drawing Board Brewing Co.

36 Main St.

Corey Lynch

Ecstatic Rabbit

39 Olander Dr.

Sarah Corbyn Woolf

Etheredge & Steuer

64 Gothic St.

Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C.

Leonora Research

37 Kensington Ave.

Lenore Palladino

Lia Toyota of Northampton

280 King St.

Michael Lia

Northshore Seafood Co.

166 King St.

Matthew Netto

Sassy Pants Vintage

2 Conz St., Unit 42

Kathleen Molongoski

That’s a Plenty Farm and Pollinator Habitat

19 Bright St.

Michael Katz, Catherine Katz

Windswept Ecological Design

170 South St., #1L

Galen Hammitt

Yoga of the Valley

140 Pine St., Unit 10

Yoga San Kalpa, LLC

SPRINGFIELD

BH Baki’s Painting

8 Cherrelyn St.

Bassem Baki

Brooklyn’s Kloset

95 Middlesex St.

Helena Rucks

Burris De’Luxxe

143 Main St.

Tia Burris

Canas

99 Guion St.

Our Family Circle

Candii’s Styles

107 Groveland St.

Candii Washington

Capital Driver Leasing, LLC

811 Worcester St.

Linda Shields-Dean

Davila Pagan Enterprises

121 State St., Suite 202

Maria Davila

Dawson’s Lawn Care & Snow Removal

14 Blake St.

Shyann Rivard

Dr. Tints

44 Palmer St.

Dr. Tints

E & M Contractor

323 St. James Ave.

Erik Merced Laguer

El Imperio Barber Shop

5 Oak St.

Raynaldo Figueroa

Extra Hours Virtual Assistant

189 Oak St.

Nicole Brunson

JG Services and Landscaping

26 Prentice St.

John Guido Jr.

JSA Fashion Boutique

244 East St.

Nilsa Morales

Jay & Fee Shades Plus

342 Cooley St.

Felicia Miller

Jay’s Food Mart

283 Belmont Ave.

Royal Grocery, LLC

Jeybrows

839 Beacon Circle

Jeyna Sykes

Momma Soul Food Restaurant

1482 State St.

Shawn Alexander

Moore Snacks Galore

32 Longfellow Ter.

Demetrius Moore

New York Nail Salon

1368 Allen St.

Luis Baez

Nordica Street Community

7 Nordica St.

Anne Richmond

Sparky’s

437 Boston Road

Sanjay Patel

Splash Brothers Auto Detail

66 Mattoon St.

Christian Santiago

Stanjo Music

15 Ralph St.

John Stanley

Star Style Barber Lounge

1106 State St.

Kenvin Junior

Talent Wurks Entertainment

170 Massachusetts Ave.

Melroy Fearing

US Fried Chicken & Grill

762 Boston Road

Walnut Food Inc.

Valerio’s Landscape

70 Massachusetts Ave.

Ramon Valerios

Vazquez Improvement

523 White St.

M & F Vazquez, LLC

WESTFIELD

The Barber Collection

457 East Main St.

Isidro Acosta

Black Dragon’s Kajukenbo Karate

81 Main St.

Mark Smith

Camelot Jewelers, LLC

55 Southwick Road

Camelot Jewelers, LLC

City View Farm

271 City View Road

Marcia Sanford

Firestone Complete Auto Care

322 East Main St.

Bridgestone Retail Operation

Health Care Resource Center

Community Health Care

125 North Elm St., #3

I Fix and Repair

141 Springfield Road

Salman Gurbanov

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Aveanna Home Health

78 Capital Dr.

Shannon Drake

Barker’s Auto Detailing

41 Silver St.

Nichols Barker

Casa de Jubilo y Amor

436 Main St.

Juan Concepcion Jimenez

Curve Body Boutique

196 High Meadow Dr.

Ariana Fiorentino Harbey

Gooseberry Farms

201 East Gooseberry Road

Leonard Lapinsky

Home Improvement Specialist

179 Meadowbrook Ave.

Kristin Siller

J.H. Miller Picture Framing Co.

86 Elm St.

James Hutchinson

Northern Granite, LLC

380 Union St.

Vyacheslav Katko

Remodeling Pro RSS

2149 Riverdale St.

Sergey Opanasevych

Shah Mart, LLC

464 Main St.

Faisal Syed

Tender Care Helping Hands, LLC

1434 Memorial Ave.

Juliet Munhenga

Westside Signs and Print

442 Main St.

John Roman

WILBRAHAM

Bounce Back Golf

3 Sandy Court

Frank Branchesi, Michael Branchesi

Doyle Home Improvement

340 Glendale Road

Timothy Doyle

Fern Valley Farms, LLC

14 Rice Dr.

Daniel Fernandes

Frame & Picture Shoppe

2378 Boston Road

Jose Alvarez

InnerGlow Skin Studio

2 Crane Park Dr.

Mary Matthews

Keating Wilbert Vault Co. Inc.

1840 Boston Road

David Dumala

The Lawn Ranger

11 Railroad Ave.

Kris Bready

Metallurgical Perspectives

4 Meetinghouse Lane

James Grochmal

PH Performance Truck

2 Railroad Ave.

Peter Zimmerman