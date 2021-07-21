Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of June and July 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AMHERST
Bodies in Balance Massage Therapy
26 South Prospect St., #9
Michael Millner
Custom Machine and Repair Co.
16 Cowls Road
James Bernotas
Nails at Casimir Kocot
196 North Pleasant St.
Elaine Lanoue
RAS Real Estate
61A Main St.
Rasif Rafiq
Sachem Capital
264 Harkness Road
John Villano
SWCA Environmental Consultants
15 Research Dr.
Scott Fisher
Tyson Peelle String Instrument Teacher
43 Greenwich Road
Tyson Peelle
CHICOPEE
Camacho Lawns & Landscapes
95 Clark St.
Ruben Camacho
Edward Fulke Transportation Services
44 Juliette St.
Edward Fulke
Escape Travel Adventure
43 Fredette St.
Miguel Vasquez
Living Waters Pool & Spa Service
41 Arlington St.
Catherine Foxwell
Z & G Trucking Inc.
596 Britton St.
Gabriel Suarez
EAST LONGMEADOW
All Equipment Financing
12 Town View Circle
Felix Tranghese
B & L Landscape
219 Kibbe Road
Brian Booth, Lynn Booth
Bach Towing & Transportation Inc.
165 Benton Dr.
Leonard Eremento
Coyne Tax, LLC
53 Wellington Dr.
Jonathan Coyne
Fit by Jess Taloumis
104 Maple St.
Jessica Taloumis
Graziano Bros. Landscapes
280 Elm St.
David Graziano
Mary M. Barton Bookkeeping Services
46 Powder Hill Road
Mary Barton
The Pizza Shoppe
134 Shaker Road
Anthony Giuggio, Ralph Giuggio
Pyncheon House
41 Hampden Road
John Thurner
Rockwell Tax Services
19 Merriam St.
Betty Lou Rockwell
HOLYOKE
Bitcoin Depot
337 Appleton St.
Lux Vending, LLC
Bitcoin Depot
263 Hampden St.
Lux Vending Inc.
Cache Pina Colada & Tropical Helado
648 High St.
Alvin Woods
Crave Food Truck
285 High St.
Nicole Ortiz
Finding-Time
583 Pleasant St.
Marie Sheedy
Flat’s Market
36 Ely St.
Evaristo Almonte
G2N Studio
67 Center St., Apt. 2
Gustavo Romero
Mrs. Fields Cookies
50 Holyoke St.
Thompson Sunderaj
Shirin Jewelers
50 Holyoke St.
Wayne Skinner, Yousef Al-Ryati
Shoe MGK
50 Holyoke St.
Taron King
LUDLOW
D & C Granite and Marble
664 Center St.
Luis Serrazina
Family First Barber Shop
263 Fuller St.
Roman Burgos
Joe’s Auto Body Inc.
199 West Ave.
Joaquim Mateus
Ludlow Barber Shop
251 Cady St.
Gary Pouliot II
Strength by Sami
297 East St.
Samantha Runshaw
NORTHAMPTON
Caren Reads
51 Jackson St.
Caren Leonie, LLC
Change of Pace Massage Therapy
63 Revell Ave.
Ezra Clemens Prior
Daniel Ghitman Recruiting
498 Park Hill Road
Daniel Ghitman
Dr. Gwen Bass
130 Prospect Ave.
Gwendolyn Bass
Drawing Board Brewing Co.
36 Main St.
Corey Lynch
Ecstatic Rabbit
39 Olander Dr.
Sarah Corbyn Woolf
Etheredge & Steuer
64 Gothic St.
Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C.
Leonora Research
37 Kensington Ave.
Lenore Palladino
Lia Toyota of Northampton
280 King St.
Michael Lia
Northshore Seafood Co.
166 King St.
Matthew Netto
Sassy Pants Vintage
2 Conz St., Unit 42
Kathleen Molongoski
That’s a Plenty Farm and Pollinator Habitat
19 Bright St.
Michael Katz, Catherine Katz
Windswept Ecological Design
170 South St., #1L
Galen Hammitt
Yoga of the Valley
140 Pine St., Unit 10
Yoga San Kalpa, LLC
SPRINGFIELD
BH Baki’s Painting
8 Cherrelyn St.
Bassem Baki
Brooklyn’s Kloset
95 Middlesex St.
Helena Rucks
Burris De’Luxxe
143 Main St.
Tia Burris
Canas
99 Guion St.
Our Family Circle
Candii’s Styles
107 Groveland St.
Candii Washington
Capital Driver Leasing, LLC
811 Worcester St.
Linda Shields-Dean
Davila Pagan Enterprises
121 State St., Suite 202
Maria Davila
Dawson’s Lawn Care & Snow Removal
14 Blake St.
Shyann Rivard
Dr. Tints
44 Palmer St.
Dr. Tints
E & M Contractor
323 St. James Ave.
Erik Merced Laguer
El Imperio Barber Shop
5 Oak St.
Raynaldo Figueroa
Extra Hours Virtual Assistant
189 Oak St.
Nicole Brunson
JG Services and Landscaping
26 Prentice St.
John Guido Jr.
JSA Fashion Boutique
244 East St.
Nilsa Morales
Jay & Fee Shades Plus
342 Cooley St.
Felicia Miller
Jay’s Food Mart
283 Belmont Ave.
Royal Grocery, LLC
Jeybrows
839 Beacon Circle
Jeyna Sykes
Momma Soul Food Restaurant
1482 State St.
Shawn Alexander
Moore Snacks Galore
32 Longfellow Ter.
Demetrius Moore
New York Nail Salon
1368 Allen St.
Luis Baez
Nordica Street Community
7 Nordica St.
Anne Richmond
Sparky’s
437 Boston Road
Sanjay Patel
Splash Brothers Auto Detail
66 Mattoon St.
Christian Santiago
Stanjo Music
15 Ralph St.
John Stanley
Star Style Barber Lounge
1106 State St.
Kenvin Junior
Talent Wurks Entertainment
170 Massachusetts Ave.
Melroy Fearing
US Fried Chicken & Grill
762 Boston Road
Walnut Food Inc.
Valerio’s Landscape
70 Massachusetts Ave.
Ramon Valerios
Vazquez Improvement
523 White St.
M & F Vazquez, LLC
WESTFIELD
The Barber Collection
457 East Main St.
Isidro Acosta
Black Dragon’s Kajukenbo Karate
81 Main St.
Mark Smith
Camelot Jewelers, LLC
55 Southwick Road
Camelot Jewelers, LLC
City View Farm
271 City View Road
Marcia Sanford
Firestone Complete Auto Care
322 East Main St.
Bridgestone Retail Operation
Health Care Resource Center
Community Health Care
125 North Elm St., #3
I Fix and Repair
141 Springfield Road
Salman Gurbanov
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Aveanna Home Health
78 Capital Dr.
Shannon Drake
Barker’s Auto Detailing
41 Silver St.
Nichols Barker
Casa de Jubilo y Amor
436 Main St.
Juan Concepcion Jimenez
Curve Body Boutique
196 High Meadow Dr.
Ariana Fiorentino Harbey
Gooseberry Farms
201 East Gooseberry Road
Leonard Lapinsky
Home Improvement Specialist
179 Meadowbrook Ave.
Kristin Siller
J.H. Miller Picture Framing Co.
86 Elm St.
James Hutchinson
Northern Granite, LLC
380 Union St.
Vyacheslav Katko
Remodeling Pro RSS
2149 Riverdale St.
Sergey Opanasevych
Shah Mart, LLC
464 Main St.
Faisal Syed
Tender Care Helping Hands, LLC
1434 Memorial Ave.
Juliet Munhenga
Westside Signs and Print
442 Main St.
John Roman
WILBRAHAM
Bounce Back Golf
3 Sandy Court
Frank Branchesi, Michael Branchesi
Doyle Home Improvement
340 Glendale Road
Timothy Doyle
Fern Valley Farms, LLC
14 Rice Dr.
Daniel Fernandes
Frame & Picture Shoppe
2378 Boston Road
Jose Alvarez
InnerGlow Skin Studio
2 Crane Park Dr.
Mary Matthews
Keating Wilbert Vault Co. Inc.
1840 Boston Road
David Dumala
The Lawn Ranger
11 Railroad Ave.
Kris Bready
Metallurgical Perspectives
4 Meetinghouse Lane
James Grochmal
PH Performance Truck
2 Railroad Ave.
Peter Zimmerman