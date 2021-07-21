Top Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By 217

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of June and July 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

Bodies in Balance Massage Therapy
26 South Prospect St., #9
Michael Millner

Custom Machine and Repair Co.
16 Cowls Road
James Bernotas

Nails at Casimir Kocot
196 North Pleasant St.
Elaine Lanoue
RAS Real Estate
61A Main St.
Rasif Rafiq

Sachem Capital
264 Harkness Road
John Villano

SWCA Environmental Consultants
15 Research Dr.
Scott Fisher

Tyson Peelle String Instrument Teacher
43 Greenwich Road
Tyson Peelle

CHICOPEE

Camacho Lawns & Landscapes
95 Clark St.
Ruben Camacho

Edward Fulke Transportation Services
44 Juliette St.
Edward Fulke

Escape Travel Adventure
43 Fredette St.
Miguel Vasquez

Living Waters Pool & Spa Service
41 Arlington St.
Catherine Foxwell

Z & G Trucking Inc.
596 Britton St.
Gabriel Suarez

EAST LONGMEADOW

All Equipment Financing
12 Town View Circle
Felix Tranghese

B & L Landscape
219 Kibbe Road
Brian Booth, Lynn Booth

Bach Towing & Transportation Inc.
165 Benton Dr.
Leonard Eremento

Coyne Tax, LLC
53 Wellington Dr.
Jonathan Coyne

Fit by Jess Taloumis
104 Maple St.
Jessica Taloumis

Graziano Bros. Landscapes
280 Elm St.
David Graziano

Mary M. Barton Bookkeeping Services
46 Powder Hill Road
Mary Barton

The Pizza Shoppe
134 Shaker Road
Anthony Giuggio, Ralph Giuggio

Pyncheon House
41 Hampden Road
John Thurner

Rockwell Tax Services
19 Merriam St.
Betty Lou Rockwell

HOLYOKE

Bitcoin Depot
337 Appleton St.
Lux Vending, LLC

Bitcoin Depot
263 Hampden St.
Lux Vending Inc.

Cache Pina Colada & Tropical Helado
648 High St.
Alvin Woods

Crave Food Truck
285 High St.
Nicole Ortiz

Finding-Time
583 Pleasant St.
Marie Sheedy

Flat’s Market
36 Ely St.
Evaristo Almonte

G2N Studio
67 Center St., Apt. 2
Gustavo Romero

Mrs. Fields Cookies
50 Holyoke St.
Thompson Sunderaj

Shirin Jewelers
50 Holyoke St.
Wayne Skinner, Yousef Al-Ryati

Shoe MGK
50 Holyoke St.
Taron King

LUDLOW

D & C Granite and Marble
664 Center St.
Luis Serrazina

Family First Barber Shop
263 Fuller St.
Roman Burgos

Joe’s Auto Body Inc.
199 West Ave.
Joaquim Mateus
Ludlow Barber Shop
251 Cady St.
Gary Pouliot II

Strength by Sami
297 East St.
Samantha Runshaw

NORTHAMPTON

Caren Reads
51 Jackson St.
Caren Leonie, LLC

Change of Pace Massage Therapy
63 Revell Ave.
Ezra Clemens Prior

Daniel Ghitman Recruiting
498 Park Hill Road
Daniel Ghitman

Dr. Gwen Bass
130 Prospect Ave.
Gwendolyn Bass

Drawing Board Brewing Co.
36 Main St.
Corey Lynch

Ecstatic Rabbit
39 Olander Dr.
Sarah Corbyn Woolf

Etheredge & Steuer
64 Gothic St.
Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C.

Leonora Research
37 Kensington Ave.
Lenore Palladino

Lia Toyota of Northampton
280 King St.
Michael Lia

Northshore Seafood Co.
166 King St.
Matthew Netto

Sassy Pants Vintage
2 Conz St., Unit 42
Kathleen Molongoski

That’s a Plenty Farm and Pollinator Habitat
19 Bright St.
Michael Katz, Catherine Katz

Windswept Ecological Design
170 South St., #1L
Galen Hammitt

Yoga of the Valley
140 Pine St., Unit 10
Yoga San Kalpa, LLC

SPRINGFIELD

BH Baki’s Painting
8 Cherrelyn St.
Bassem Baki

Brooklyn’s Kloset
95 Middlesex St.
Helena Rucks

Burris De’Luxxe
143 Main St.
Tia Burris

Canas
99 Guion St.
Our Family Circle

Candii’s Styles
107 Groveland St.
Candii Washington

Capital Driver Leasing, LLC
811 Worcester St.
Linda Shields-Dean

Davila Pagan Enterprises
121 State St., Suite 202
Maria Davila

Dawson’s Lawn Care & Snow Removal
14 Blake St.
Shyann Rivard

Dr. Tints
44 Palmer St.
Dr. Tints

E & M Contractor
323 St. James Ave.
Erik Merced Laguer

El Imperio Barber Shop
5 Oak St.
Raynaldo Figueroa

Extra Hours Virtual Assistant
189 Oak St.
Nicole Brunson

JG Services and Landscaping
26 Prentice St.
John Guido Jr.

JSA Fashion Boutique
244 East St.
Nilsa Morales

Jay & Fee Shades Plus
342 Cooley St.
Felicia Miller

Jay’s Food Mart
283 Belmont Ave.
Royal Grocery, LLC

Jeybrows
839 Beacon Circle
Jeyna Sykes

Momma Soul Food Restaurant
1482 State St.
Shawn Alexander

Moore Snacks Galore
32 Longfellow Ter.
Demetrius Moore

New York Nail Salon
1368 Allen St.
Luis Baez

Nordica Street Community
7 Nordica St.
Anne Richmond

Sparky’s
437 Boston Road
Sanjay Patel

Splash Brothers Auto Detail
66 Mattoon St.
Christian Santiago

Stanjo Music
15 Ralph St.
John Stanley

Star Style Barber Lounge
1106 State St.
Kenvin Junior

Talent Wurks Entertainment
170 Massachusetts Ave.
Melroy Fearing

US Fried Chicken & Grill
762 Boston Road
Walnut Food Inc.

Valerio’s Landscape
70 Massachusetts Ave.
Ramon Valerios

Vazquez Improvement
523 White St.
M & F Vazquez, LLC

WESTFIELD

The Barber Collection
457 East Main St.
Isidro Acosta

Black Dragon’s Kajukenbo Karate
81 Main St.
Mark Smith

Camelot Jewelers, LLC
55 Southwick Road
Camelot Jewelers, LLC

City View Farm
271 City View Road
Marcia Sanford

Firestone Complete Auto Care
322 East Main St.
Bridgestone Retail Operation

Health Care Resource Center
Community Health Care
125 North Elm St., #3

I Fix and Repair
141 Springfield Road
Salman Gurbanov

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Aveanna Home Health
78 Capital Dr.
Shannon Drake

Barker’s Auto Detailing
41 Silver St.
Nichols Barker

Casa de Jubilo y Amor
436 Main St.
Juan Concepcion Jimenez

Curve Body Boutique
196 High Meadow Dr.
Ariana Fiorentino Harbey

Gooseberry Farms
201 East Gooseberry Road
Leonard Lapinsky

Home Improvement Specialist
179 Meadowbrook Ave.
Kristin Siller

J.H. Miller Picture Framing Co.
86 Elm St.
James Hutchinson

Northern Granite, LLC
380 Union St.
Vyacheslav Katko

Remodeling Pro RSS
2149 Riverdale St.
Sergey Opanasevych

Shah Mart, LLC
464 Main St.
Faisal Syed

Tender Care Helping Hands, LLC
1434 Memorial Ave.
Juliet Munhenga

Westside Signs and Print
442 Main St.
John Roman

WILBRAHAM

Bounce Back Golf
3 Sandy Court
Frank Branchesi, Michael Branchesi

Doyle Home Improvement
340 Glendale Road
Timothy Doyle

Fern Valley Farms, LLC
14 Rice Dr.
Daniel Fernandes

Frame & Picture Shoppe
2378 Boston Road
Jose Alvarez

InnerGlow Skin Studio
2 Crane Park Dr.
Mary Matthews

Keating Wilbert Vault Co. Inc.
1840 Boston Road
David Dumala

The Lawn Ranger
11 Railroad Ave.
Kris Bready

Metallurgical Perspectives
4 Meetinghouse Lane
James Grochmal

PH Performance Truck
2 Railroad Ave.
Peter Zimmerman

Tags:

Related Posts

Doing Business as Certificates

By

Doing Business as Certificates

By

Doing Business As Certificates

By