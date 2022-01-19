The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Jaybee Logistics Inc., 22 Regency Park Dr., Agawam, MA 01001. Johnnie Cruz, same address. Transportation services.

MS Transport Inc., 62 Center St., Agawam, MA 01001. Margarita Malyshevski, same address. Transport services.

BELCHERTOWN

The Aisling Center Inc., 6 Cheryl Circle, Belchertown, MA 01007. Susan Howe, same address. Support services for dog rescue professionals.

The Good News with Peter Hicks, 80 Shaw St., Belchertown, MA 01007. Peter James Hicks, same address. Christian radio ministry.

CHICOPEE

Melifra Inc., 28 Maple St., First Floor, Chicopee, MA 01020. Yosi Ifraimov, same. Online retailor for cosmetics.

Naz Renovations Inc., 63 Peter St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Nazar Levchyk, same address. Construction.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Treehouse – A First Step Learning Center Inc., 310 Maple St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Jennifer Michaelian, 28 Brookhaven Dr., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Childcare.

Tu Pham, Corp., 613 North Main St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Tu Pham, 294 Anthony Way, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Hair and nail salon.

LUDLOW

Shawn’s Painting, Co., 18 West Akard St., Ludlow, MA 01056. Shawn Cantwell, same address. Residential and commercial painting.

NORTHAMPTON

Rare Forms Inc., 285 North King St., Northampton, MA 01060. Gregory Bossie, same address. Construction and design services.

PITTSFIELD

Block Farm Power Computing Corp., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. James Trethaway, 10 Wheeler Lane, Westford, MA 01886. Computer related services.

Centerline Utilities Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Jori Briggs, 21 Bean Estates, Bangor, ME 04401. Locates buried/underground utilities.

SPRINGFIELD

J & R Mechanical Corp., 293 Clemente St., Apt. 2L, Springfield, MA 01040. Juan Rivera, same address. Mechanical service, car repair.

PJW Logistics Inc., 5 Bellwood Road, Springfield, MA 01119. Demond Williams, same address. Package delivery service.