Insa to Sponsor Bonfire 4 Bikes Night to Provide Adaptive Bikes for Children in Need

SOUTH HADLEY — Insa is partnering with Easterseals Massachusetts and Pedal Thru Youth for a Bonfire 4 Bikes Night on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at McCray’s Country Creamery, 55 Alvord St., South Hadley. This event is part of a collaborative community effort to raise money for adaptive bikes to provide to children with disabilities and families in need.

“As locally focused as we are here at Insa, we recognize how important it is to serve the community around us,” said Marketing Manager Joseph Bonafilia. “When it came to us that Bob the Bike Man needed a partner for his event, we were excited to help out in any way we could.”

Bob “the Bike Man” Charland, founder of the nonprofit Pedal Thru Youth Inc., is working with local organizations to purchase and customize these specialized bikes that retail at approximately $5,000.

Guests will enjoy a bonfire, food, beer, and live music. This event is for guests age 21 and older. Tickets are $30, which covers admission, entertainment, food, and the attendee’s first beer. To purchase tickets, click here.