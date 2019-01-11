Island Hopper Beer Dinner on Jan. 17 Brings Taste of Paradise to Western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD — Hopping it up in the middle of winter makes sense for those who won’t be taking a tropical cruise any time soon. The Student Prince and the Fort will bring paradise home with an Island Hopper Beer Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

Six food courses will be paired with six beers from breweries that are located coast to coast and off the coast. Beer selections will include Red Stripe, Ballast Point, Maui Brewing, Grey Sail, Port Brewing, and Oskar Blues.

Island-inspired fare will be created by Corporate Chef Zachary Shuman. The menu will include barbecue pork ribs with toasted sesame seeds, macadamia-crusted chicken with greens and toasted coconut, grilled shrimp with Thai chilis and vegetable slaw, skirt steak with salt and vinegar fries, chicken-fried steak with pepper gravy and creamy grits, plus desserts such as dark chocolate cake and coconut ice cream.

The price is $60 per person (tax and gratuity included). Reservations are recommended. Free valet parking is available after 5 p.m.