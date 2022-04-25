Jack’s Walk Slated for May 14 in Holyoke 

Jack’s Walk, a fundraiser to benefit the Jack Jonah Foundation, is slated for May 14 at the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke.

The foundation has a stated mission to “encourage, foster, teach, engage, and provide opportunities, specifically in the areas of drug awareness.” The foundation also provides assistance (financial or otherwise) at the local, state, and/or national level in the promotion of drug awareness and education.

The foundation is named in honor of Jack Jonah, who died of a heroin overdose.

Jack’s Walk features a full schedule of activities. The day begins with a pre-walk tie-dye party and check-in beginning at 9 a.m. There will then be several guest speakers, including West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, and Jack Jonah Foundation Founder Kirk Jonah for closing comments and a moment of silence.

The walk begins at 11, and there will be a post-walk reception at the Elks from noon to 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults. Youths 18 and under are admitted free. To register online, visit Jackjonahfoundation.org.