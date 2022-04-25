BusinessTalk with Andrew Michael, manager of Dave DiRico’s Golf in West Springfield

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Andrew Michael, manager of Dave DiRico’s Golf in West Springfield. The two discuss the surge that the game — and business — of golf have seen since the start of the pandemic and its prospects for continuing in the 2020 season. They also delve into supply chain issues, inflation, and the many other challenges facing course owners and managers. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

