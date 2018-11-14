Jeffrey Adams of Robinson Donovan Receives Two Appointments

SPRINGFIELD — Robinson Donovan, P.C. announced that Associate Jeffrey Adams recently received two prominent appointments. He became a fellow of the Massachusetts Bar Assoc. (MBA) Leadership Academy and accepted a position on the board of directors at Dakin Humane Society.

“We are excited for Jeff to be recognized with both of these leadership opportunities,” said Partner James Martin. “We have observed his leadership skills and fully expect that these new leadership opportunities will enhance his development as a leader and greatly benefit both organizations.”

The MBA Leadership Academy works to develop and nurture future leaders of the bar by teaching fellows how to be compassionate, open-minded, and thoughtful leaders.

At Dakin Humane Society, Adams will act as part of the governing body that is responsible for overseeing the organization’s activities. Dakin is a community-supported animal-welfare organization that provides shelter, medical care, spay-and-neuter services, and behavioral rehabilitation for more than 20,000 animals each year.

“Advocacy is one of the foundations of being a successful lawyer,” Adams said, “and I look forward to providing a voice for less-fortunate animals that don’t have one.”