Jeffrey Trapani of Robinson Donovan Receives Pair of Committee Appointments

SPRINGFIELD — Robinson Donovan, P.C. announced that Jeffrey Trapani, a partner with the firm, has received appointments from the Hampshire County Bar Assoc. and the Supreme Judicial Court, effective Sept. 1.

“We are thrilled that Jeffrey is being recognized with these appointments,” said Partner James Martin. “Jeff strives to provide the very best advocacy for his clients, and both of these committees will benefit from having his legal mind involved in the decision-making process.”

Trapani was unanimously approved to fill the upcoming vacancy on the Joint Bar Committee on Judicial Appointments for the Hampshire County Bar Assoc. The Joint Bar Committee is an independent, non-partisan entity comprised of two dozen attorneys from across Massachusetts, including three members each of the Massachusetts and Boston bar associations.

The Supreme Judicial Court appointed Trapani to the Standing Advisory Committee on the Rules of Civil and Appellate Procedure. As part of the committee, he will assist in reviewing and recommending amendments to the Massachusetts Rules of Civil Procedure and the Massachusetts Rules of Appellate Procedure.

Trapani concentrates his practice in civil litigation, including insurance defense, employment law, municipal liability, business litigation, and professional malpractice. He also represents many landlords in summary process action and housing-discrimination claims, and insurance companies in unfair-settlement claims and coverage issues.

In addition to trial work, Trapani also represents clients in mediations and arbitrations. He is a member of the Defense Research Institute and the Massachusetts Defense Lawyer Assoc. and holds associations with the Massachusetts, Hampden County, Hampshire County, and federal bar associations. Since 2008, he has been selected to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list.