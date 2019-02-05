Jennifer Fischer Joins Holyoke Medical Center as Chief Experience Officer

HOLYOKE — Spiros Hatiras, president and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems, announced the appointment of Jennifer Fischer as chief experience officer at Holyoke Medical Center.

“Jenny brings over 15 years of healthcare experience with a specialty in increasing operational excellence and patient satisfaction through evidence-based processes,” Hatiras said. “We are excited to have her join us and to further develop our culture and commitment to providing patients with the highest level of quality and compassionate care.”

Most recently, Fischer served as an account leader and coach for the Studer Group, an outcomes-based healthcare-consulting firm. In that role, she had a track record of six years of leading healthcare organizations in their service-excellence journeys, achieving targets for patient experience across multiple service lines, creating and sustaining leadership-development programs, and helping executive teams manage change.

Fischer’s prior experience included director-level positions at Wuesthoff Health Systems in Rockledge, Fla., and Door County Memorial Hospital in Sturgeon Bay, Wis. She received her bachelor’s degree from Ripon College in Wisconsin, a master’s degree in arts management from Columbia College in Chicago, and her bachelor’s of science in nursing degree from the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. She also received a juris doctor degree from the John Marshall Law School in Chicago.

“I had the pleasure of working with Holyoke Medical Center as a consultant and am honored to have been recruited to join a great team with such dedication and commitment to continuously improve the experience of every patient,” Fischer said.