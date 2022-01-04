JGS Lifecare Campus to Host COVID-19 and Flu Vaccination Clinic on Jan. 12

LONGMEADOW — JGS Lifecare, in conjunction with Behavioral Health Network and Gándara Center, is putting together a COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic for individuals age 5 and older on Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID vaccines, plus flu vaccines, will be available. A 15-minute observation is required. Call Mary-Anne Schelb at (413) 310-4693 with any questions.

The clinic will be located in the Genesis Independent Living Community Room (pull into 780 Converse St. and follow the signs). Registration at bit.ly/jgsvax is recommended but not required.