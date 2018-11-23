John Jones Joins T-Birds as Account Executive

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Thunderbirds announced a new staff hire to their front office this week, with the addition of John Jones, Jr. as an Account Executive.

A native of Jupiter, Fla., Jones joins the Thunderbirds after serving as the general manager for Stretch Zone, an athletic and wellness company based in Jupiter, since March of 2017, where Jones oversaw operations and sales/marketing strategies.

Jones graduated with his Bachelor and Master of Science degrees from Florida State University in May 2012 and December 2013, respectively. During his time at Florida State, Jones was a varsity letter winner as a member of the Seminoles football team, and was named to the FSU Athletic/Academic Wall of Fame.

