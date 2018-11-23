BCC’s PTA Program Gets OK to Accept More Students

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College’s (BCC) Physical Therapist Assistant program has been approved by its accrediting body, CAPTE, to accept an annual cohort of students instead of the current biannual offering. This means that BCC will admit an annual class of 20 students every year. Currently, BCC offers seats to 26 every other year.

Overall, this increase in the number of potential students to 40 over a two year span would allow for 14 more students to find seats in the program who would have otherwise been waitlisted.

“We’re thrilled we received this news from our accrediting body for our PTA program,” Michele Darroch, PTA program director at the College, said. “Our program is always very successful at recruiting students, and 100% of those students pass their licensure exams, so the opportunity to include even more PTA professionals in a growing field is nothing short of spectacular for our community.”

Spring classes begin on January 22, but the next PTA cohort will begin in the fall of 2019. For more information, please contact Michele Darroch at [email protected].