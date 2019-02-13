Johnson & Hill Staffing Cops ‘Best of Staffing’ Honors

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Johnson & Hill Staffing, specializing in administrative, professional, legal, and accounting and finance staffing in the Western Mass. and Northern Conn. region, announced recently that it has won ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards.

Thanks to its focus on providing exceptional service through building long-term relationships, Johnson & Hill achieved World Class status. This distinction is reserved for firms who receive a 70% or higher net promoter score (on a scale running from -100 to +100). It received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 90.9% of their clients and 75% of their talent — significantly higher than the industry’s average in both categories.

“At Johnson & Hill Staffing, we always strive to differentiate ourselves on service,” said Johnson & Hill’s President, Andrea Hill-Cataldo. “We’re focused on relationships and the long-term with our clients, and we push ourselves to offer the best possible experience to each candidate we meet. It’s very exciting to see our efforts recognized in this way. This award is truly an honor for us.”

All data is gathered through ClearlyRated, and includes feedback both from clients and from candidates Johnson & Hill has helped find jobs.

“In today’s historically tight labor market, hiring managers and job seekers need a clear and reputable way to vet potential staffing and recruiting partners,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO Eric Gregg. “Best of Staffing winners have set themselves apart by demonstrating their commitment to client and candidate service, investing in a survey and feedback program that brings transparency to the client and talent experience at their firm. I’m thrilled to showcase these service leaders alongside their validated client and talent ratings on ClearlyRated.com!”