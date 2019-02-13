Mike Trombley Named Special Advisor to Blue Sox

SPRINGFIELD — The Valley Blue Sox announced today that former Major League pitcher Mike Trombley has been named “special advisor to the team.

“I am really excited to join the Blue Sox family,” said Trombley. “As a college player at Duke University, I enjoyed playing summer baseball in a top league similar to the [New England Collegiate Baseball League]. I’m thrilled to be part of that experience again.” Trombley, 51, spent 11 seasons in the majors with the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, and Los Angeles Dodgers. A 14th round draft pick in the 1989 MLB Draft, the right-handed pitcher would go on to earn his undergraduate degree from Duke University in 1990. The Wilbraham native appeared in 509 major league games, primarily working out of the bullpen. Trombley logged a 4.48 earned run average in 795.2 innings of work while notching 44 career saves. He is the owner of Trombley Associates — Investment and Retiring Planning, and Trombley Associates — Bookkeeping and Payroll Services, located in Wilbraham.

In his new advisory role, Trombley will serve as a mentor to Blue Sox players both on and off the diamond. He will also assist the coaching staff and front office throughout the season.

“Mike has been a great representative of Western Massachusetts for many years,” said Fred Ciaglo, President of the Valley Blue Sox.