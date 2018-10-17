Johnson & Hill Staffing Earns Top Honor for Communications and Marketing Program

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Johnson & Hill Staffing received the top honor in the 2018 American Staffing Assoc. (ASA) Genius Grand Award program, which recognizes the best and most innovative communications and marketing campaigns among ASA staffing agency members across the U.S.

Johnson & Hill Staffing was honored for its innovative new website, marketing video, and social-media endeavors.

“Johnson & Hill has always prided itself on staying ahead of the curve not only with recruitment methods but also with branding and marketing,” said Andrea Hill-Cataldo, president. “When it came to this project, we partnered with only the best to make sure the end result was what we needed. We’re excited and proud to be recognized for these wonderful outcomes.”

A panel of communications and marketing experts selected the honorees based on the overall quality of their campaigns’ messaging, design and visual appeal, originality of approach, and outcomes.