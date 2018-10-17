Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito to Speak at GHCC’s Governmental Affairs Luncheon on Oct. 18

HOLYOKE — The Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce (GHCC) will host Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito at its fall Governmental Affairs Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Wherehouse?, located at 109 Lyman St. in Holyoke. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m.

Polito plans to speak to the Greater Holyoke business community on what the administration’s plans are to promote economic and commercial growth in this area. Additionally, she will touch on the topics of manufacturing and STEM education, both of which are relevant to Holyoke and Western Mass.

GHCC President Barry Feingold will welcome guests and then turn it over to Vice Chairman Michael Filomeno, general manager of Marcotte Ford, who will introduce Polito. The chamber will recognize the Dowd Agencies on 120 years of service to Greater Holyoke, and Polito will honor Dowd’s President and CEO John Dowd with a citation marking this milestone.

The luncheon is sponsored by Checkwriters Payroll, Marcotte Ford, Health New England, and Holyoke Community College. Admission is $40 for chamber members and Holyoke Taxpayers Assoc. members, and $55 for all other guests. Tables of eight cost $275 for members and $375 for non-members. Reservations can be made at holyokechamer.com or by calling (413) 534-3376.