Julie Quink Named to Board of Directors of Massachusetts Society of CPAs

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA) announced that Julie Quink, CPA, CFE, was elected to the board of directors for its 2021-22 fiscal year.

Quink is managing principal at Burkhart, Pizzanelli, P.C., where she is responsible for attestation practices, including performing and supervising engagements. The MSCPA board of directors is a group of 19 elected members that sets policies, manages programs, and oversees activities that benefit the 11,000-member organization and accounting profession in Massachusetts.

“The MSCPA’s board of directors are a remarkable diverse group of individuals who play a vital role in shaping the priorities of the society and truly want to better the profession,” said Amy Pitter, president and CEO of the MSCPA. “I am thrilled to have Julie on the board and look forward to seeing how her leadership will continue to benefit the society, community, and the profession in the year ahead.”

With more than 30 years of experience in public accounting and three years of private, corporate accounting experience, Quink performs and consults on fraud and forensic engagements. In addition, she is involved in the accounting and consulting aspects of the practice and manages engagements of various sizes and complexity. She also performs services relative to forensic and fraud-related engagements.