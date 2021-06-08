Bay Path University Names Shannon McCarty Vice President for Academic Affairs

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University announced that Shannon McCarty will join the university as vice president for Academic Affairs, effective July 12. Her appointment comes after a comprehensive nationwide search led by the firm Academic Search and supported by a 12-member faculty and staff cross-functional search committee.

McCarty comes to Bay Path from National University in La Jolla, Calif., where she serves as vice president, Teaching and Learning, and associate vice president for the Center of Innovation. Prior to that, she held several positions of increasing responsibility over 10 years at Rio Salado College in Tempe, Ariz., from residential faculty, Biology, to faculty chair, Physical Science Department, to her last appointment as dean of Instruction and Academic Affairs.

“Dr. McCarty is a transformative leader who brings an innovative mindset to her work and is passionate about student success and outcomes,” said Sandra Doran, president of Bay Path University. “Her breadth of experience across curriculum development, program implementation, grant administration, student-experience optimization, and data-driven predictive-analytics decision making, together with her collaborative leadership style, makes her the ideal person to join Bay Path at this exciting, pivotal juncture as we launch our new strategic plan and move forward in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

As vice president for Academic Affairs, McCarty will be responsible for creating a shared vision that fosters innovation in an environment of collegiality and cooperation; developing a sustainable business and educational model that strengthens the fiscal health of the institution, building on existing assets in response to changes in the macro-environment; championing diversity equity and inclusion at the policy and curricular level to create a welcoming environment for all students, faculty, and staff; and ensuring alignment of curricular content and modalities with student and workforce needs.

McCarty earned her Ph.D. in professional studies from Capella University, her master of education degree in educational leadership from Arizona State University, and her bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from the University of Arizona.

“I am inspired by Bay Path’s innovative and forward-thinking approach to supporting its diverse student population across all divisions with a focus on workforce readiness,” McCarty said. “I look forward to the opportunity to bring strategic initiatives forward; to continue creating exceptional student experiences while advancing Bay Path’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts; collaborating with faculty and staff; and building partnerships with the community while ensuring financial sustainability as the higher-education model continues to shift and expand.”