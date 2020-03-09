Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts Receives National Honor

SPRINGFIELD — Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts has been awarded one of Junior Achievement USA’s highest honors: the Five Star Award.

The purpose of the award is to recognize staff and boards of JA areas that meet Junior Achievement’s national standards in operational efficiency and through strong representation of the JA brand. Recipients must demonstrate growth in student impact and superior fiscal performance. Achievement against these criteria is certified through JA USA and audited financial statements.

Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts, which serves more than 13,000 students throughout Western Mass. and Vermont, will be presented with the award in July at Junior Achievement USA’s National Leadership Conference in Colorado Springs, Colo.

“These Star Award winners represent the best Junior Achievement has to offer,” said Jack Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. “They set the standard by which Junior Achievement’s success is measured at the local level. Their commitment and dedication to young people is reflected in their achieving this honor.”

As an organization, Junior Achievement understands that its effectiveness depends on how well JA areas deliver the organization’s financial-literacy, work-readiness and entrepreneurship programs in local communities.

“We are thrilled to receive the Five Star Award,” said Jennifer Connolly, president of Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts. “We thank our more than 470 classroom volunteers and corporate partners who joined with our board of directors and staff to empower thousands of young people to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices.”