WNEU College of Business Honor Society Earns Highest Chapter Recognition

SPRINGFIELD — For the third consecutive year, the Beta Gamma Sigma (BGS) Chapter at Western New England University earned the “highest honors” designation for its campus engagement and programming for the 2018-19 academic year.

According to Beta Gamma Sigma CEO Chris Carosella, earning highest honors “is indicative of a campus where academic excellence is highly valued and where the faculty and chapter leaders work diligently to enhance Beta Gamma Sigma’s stature on campus.”

One indicator of this engagement is participation at the annual Global Leadership Summit (GLS), which chapter President Tessa Wood and Secretary Kathryn Wells attended last year. The GLS enables delegates to participate in professional-development workshops and share best practices with student leaders from other BGS chapters worldwide.

Marielle Heijltjes, chair of the Beta Gamma Sigma board of governors, extended her congratulations in a letter to College of Business Dean Sharianne Walker. In response, Walker said she is “delighted to see the students’ efforts recognized for all their hard work. I’m so proud that the WNE chapter has maintained its high level of engagement deserving of this recognition.”

BGS is the international honor society of AACSB-accredited business schools. Students who rank among the top 10% of their undergraduate class and top 20% of graduate programs are eligible for lifetime membership.