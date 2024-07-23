Keiter Announces $25,000 Donation to Chamber, Fourth Annual Keiter Card Promotion

FLORENCE — To reaffirm its commitment to community, Keiter recently announced a $25,000 donation to the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce for its annual Keiter Card promotion. This initiative, now in its fourth consecutive year, seeks to inject more than $50,000 into the local economy.

Through this promotion, Keiter’s contribution enables consumers to receive $50 in spending power with the purchase of a $25 Northampton Gift Card.

As the longtime Florence contracting and construction-management company expands to West Springfield, Keiter remains committed to the Northampton area.

“Our ties to the Pioneer Valley run deep, and we are honored to play a role in its ongoing success,” said Scott Keiter, CEO of Keiter and a former Northampton Chamber board member. “Giving back is ingrained in our company culture, and initiatives like this allow us to express our gratitude to a community that has given so much to us, our families, and our employees.”

The 2024 Keiter Card promotion will begin Monday, Aug. 5, and Keiter Cards will be available while supplies last. Cards can be purchased only at the chamber office at 99 Pleasant St., Northampton, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested must request a Keiter Card upon purchase.

The promotion is applicable only to $25 Northampton Gift Card purchases with a limit of one card per customer, per transaction. The Northampton Gift Card is accepted at more than 115 local businesses, spanning restaurants, shops, services, and spas.