MountainOne Announces Promotion of Matthew Lauro

NORTH ADAMS — MountainOne announced the promotion of Matthew Lauro to senior vice president, Western Massachusetts commercial team leader.

In this elevated role, Lauro has assumed responsibility for the oversight, management, and growth of MountainOne’s commercial banking activities in Western Mass. In addition to having the Western Mass. commercial lenders reporting to him, he is responsible for working closely with the bank’s credit administration and commercial portfolio management staff to ensure the integrity and quality of the loan portfolio.

Lauro joined MountainOne Bank in May 2022 as senior vice president of Commercial Lending. Previously, he served as vice president of Emerging Markets at State Street Bank and Trust in Boston, amassing a wealth of experience for his current role.

A graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Lauro is deeply involved in his community, serving as a director of the Pittsfield Affordable Housing Trust and Berkshire Education and Correction. He is also a national council member of Avon Old Farms School and an active supporter of Grit & Gratitude Wrestling Academy in Longmeadow.

“Over the past two years, Matt has been instrumental in developing new commercial loan and deposit relationships in the Berkshires and Pioneer Valley for MountainOne,” said Robert Fraser, president and CEO. “Furthermore, his impressive skills and ability to build strong partnerships with our credit and loan administration teams, senior management, and key stakeholders have been invaluable. Matt’s commitment to our customers and the growth of our portfolio makes him the definitive leader for our Western Massachusetts commercial team.”