Kitchens by Curio to Celebrate 50 Years in Business on Feb. 14

SPRINGFIELD — Frank Nataloni, co-owner of Kitchens by Curio, announced that he and his brother, Curio, will be celebrating 50 years in business on Wednesday, Feb. 14. For nearly 40 years of that time, they have been located at their showroom at 1045 Boston Road, Springfield.

Founded on Feb. 14, 1974 by Curio Nataloni, Kitchens by Curio has grown into a multi-generational business, which includes Curio’s brother, Frank, and now Curio’s son, Michael.

During that time, Frank became one of the few designers in the area who is not only a certified kitchen designer (CKD), but also a certified bath designer (CBD). He also taught interior design classes at Bay Path University (then Bay Path College).

Over the years, the duo has won many awards. They are five-time national award winners in the CKD competition, two-time CKD award winners (Maytag & Wilson Art), and recipients of House Beautiful’s Kitchen of the Year accolade.

The brothers were also able to secure a contract to be the only kitchen and bath designer in New England with access to ProKitchen VR Oculus software, with the ability to change cabinet door styles and finishes, flooring, countertops, wall colors and more in virtual-reality glasses.

“A lot has changed over the years,” Frank said. “When my brother founded the company in ’74, he was building cabinets in our parent’s basement part-time. The technology has significantly evolved, particularly with appliances. Styles have changed dozens of times over the years, and some of them are starting to come back again. But the two things that never changed were our dedication to quality and customer service.”