Employers Assoc. of the NorthEast Announces Leadership Summit

AGAWAM — The Employers Assoc. of the NorthEast will bring back its Leadership Summit on Wednesday, April 10 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

Last year’s event drew more than 500 attendees from organizations across New England to hear keynote presenters and leadership experts provide guidance on the new core competencies for today’s people leaders. This year’s program will feature three keynote presenters, including George Kalogridis, retired president of Walt Disney World Resort, and Daryl Dixon, author and award-winning diversity practitioner.

John Henderson, director of Learning & Development at EANE, believes that “one of the most important things an organization can do today to achieve success is to make an investment in their people leaders. They are critical to employee engagement, productivity, and building a culture that will help deliver optimal customer service. This is not an option. If you want to hit revenue targets and drive innovation, you need to develop your leaders.”

