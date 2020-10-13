Kyle Sullivan Celebrates 10th Anniversary at John M. Glover Insurance Agency

HOLYOKE — Kyle Sullivan, assistant vice president at John M. Glover Insurance Agency, recently celebrated his 10th anniversary at the firm.

John M. Glover has 19 offices in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Hawaii. Sullivan, a third-generation broker, has worked for the business with his father since 2010 in the Holyoke office.

Sullivan sells home, auto, and business insurance and became assistant vice president in 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Nichols College. To better assist his commercial customers, he also holds a commercial-lines coverage specialist certification through the Hartford School of Insurance.

Sullivan previously worked in the restaurant industry for 10 years, which gave him customer-service experience along with a unique perspective on insuring restauranteurs. He works with commercial clients who range from contractors, real-estate investors, and restauranteurs to the owners of car dealerships and auto-body shops.

“I work with clients to understand their business and recommend a coverage plan that provides the best protection,” he said.