Frances Jones-Sneed to Moderate Community Read with Clinton Church Restoration

NORTH ADAMS — Frances Jones-Sneed, emeritus professor of History at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA), will moderate a 14-week virtual community read of W.E.B. DuBois’ The Souls of Black Folk, held by Clinton Church Restoration in Great Barrington. The community read will feature guest scholars who will discuss each chapter as well as enduring themes and concepts in African-American life and culture.

The community read begins on Tuesday, Oct. 13 aat 7 p.m. and runs weekly through Feb. 16, 2021, the week before DuBois’ birthday. MCLA Associate Professor of Psychology Ruby Inez Vega will be a featured scholar on Jan. 26.

This event is held by Clinton Church Restoration, which began in 2016 as a nonprofit effort to preserve the historic A.M.E. Zion Church in Great Barrington. Clinton Church Restoration’s mission is to restore the historic property for reuse as a heritage site and visitor center that interprets the life and legacy of DuBois, celebrates the rich African-American heritage in the Berkshires, and honors the church’s history. The nonprofit’s work was featured in Architectural Digest in June. In addition to being a noted historian and scholar, Jones-Sneed is a member of the board of Clinton Church Restoration.

Learn more about the series and the featured scholars by visiting clintonchurchrestoration.org/souls-community-read.