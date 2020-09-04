Late-start Classes Available at Asnuntuck

ENFIELD, Conn. — The fall semester may have already begun at Asnuntuck Community College, but there is still time to register for select courses. Late start allows students to register for accelerated courses with start dates in September and October. These online classes meet less often than a traditional 15-week semester but cover the same material.

Classes and dates include “Intro to Nutrition” “Principles of Environmental Science,” “Intro to Software Applications,” “Spreadsheet Applications,” “Composition,” “Music History & Appreciation I,” “General Psychology I,” and “Principles of Sociology” (all Sept. 9 to Dec. 15); “First Year Experience” (hybrid, Sept. 9 to Dec. 15); “Business Ethics” (Sept. 14 to Dec. 15); “Music and Movement for Children,” “Administration & Supervision of Early Childhood Programs,” and “Legal Issues in Human Services” (all Oct. 19 to Nov. 23); and “Self and Others: Dynamics of Diversity” (Oct. 24 to Dec. 5).

Students are encouraged to make sure courses fulfill their program’s requirements by using Degree Works or checking with an advisor. Course Descriptions can be found at asnuntuck.edu/courses-programs/course-descriptions. Students can find information on instruction methods at asnuntuck.edu/campus-reopening-info. To register, visit asnuntuck.edu/latestart.