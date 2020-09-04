STCC Announces Fall Workforce-development Courses

SPRINGFIELD — From personal trainers to phlebotomy technicians and plumbers, Springfield Technical Community College’s (STCC) Workforce Development Center offers a number of affordable training options this fall to prepare students for a range of career opportunities.

Some of the courses may be free for those who use services provided by the statewide MassHire workforce system. In addition, individuals who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may be eligible for free certified nursing assistant (CNA) classes.

Some classes will be taught online only, while others will be offered on campus using social distancing protocol. Visit stcc.edu/wdc for more information, including when the classes will start. Classes include Auto Damage Appraiser Exam Preparation; Water Distribution; Personal Trainer; Real Estate Sales Exam; CNA I and II; CPR Refresher; Dental Radiology; EMT; Phlebotomy Tech; Phlebotomy for Healthcare; PC/Network; Legal Interpreting; Medical Interpreting; Electrical I, II, III, and IV; Master Electrician; Massachusetts Construction License; Plumbing Tier I and II; and Sprinkler Fitter II.

David Buonora, assistant vice president of Workforce Development at STCC, said the non-credit programs and classes meet the ever-changing technology and workforce demands of individuals, business, and industry in the region.

“Our mission is to offer programs and classes that will lead to employment. We provide both instructor-led and web-based workforce training and certifications in a wide variety of areas,” Buonora said. “Whether you’re looking to start a career, change careers, or learn a new skill, now is an excellent time to consider the training programs offered this fall.”

Many of STCC’s Workforce Development Center programs may qualify for funding under the Department of Unemployment Assistance. Anyone who is out of work should contact the MassHire career center in their area for guidance and information.

David Cruise, president and CEO of the MassHire Hampden County Workforce Board, said he is happy that STCC is an option for many of the customers coming into the MassHire one-stop career centers. “STCC has been a strong partner with us for many years. Having an array of courses available at STCC gives those seeking training many courses from which to choose that can be appropriate based on their career aspirations.”

To apply, visit stcc.edu/wdc or call the Workforce Development Center at (413) 755-4225.