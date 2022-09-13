Latino Economic Development Corp. to Celebrate Grand Opening Today

SPRINGFIELD — The Latino Economic Development Corp. (LEDC) will host the grand opening of its new Western Mass. office in downtown Springfield. The event is scheduled for today, Sept. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at 20 Fort St., Springfield. Live music, food, and beverages will be available.

Having 27 coaches to support new and emerging businesses with their needs and providing microgrants to assist with startup costs will help ensure success for these new entrepreneurs. In addition, the new facility is available to the business community for meetings, co-working space, and teleconferences. It will also provide the new businesses with an opportunity to participate in a digital business neighborhood. The headquarters will be the home of the PeoplesBank business lounge and offer the entrepreneurs a comfortable place to have a meeting, check emails, and grab refreshments from the café.

“Having the opportunity to enhance the environment for current micro-businesses and new startups looking to grow and learn is exactly what we have planned to do with our LEDC headquarters,” LEDC Director of Operations Andrew Melendez said. “Our innovative relationship with our coaches and business partners ensures that budding entrepreneurs have an ecosystem to help support their startup.”

In addition to the grand opening, Partners for Community (PFC), the management company for the LEDC, Brightwood Development Corp., the New England Farm Workers’ Council, the Corporation for Public Management, and New England Partners in Faith will be unveiling new logos for the agencies.