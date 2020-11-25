Law Firm to Present Free Paid Family and Medical Leave Webinars for Employers

SPRINGFIELD — Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C. announced it will hold two complimentary webinars in December to help employers prepare for the new Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) program.

“On January 1, 2021, PFML will be a reality in Massachusetts,” said attorney John Gannon, a partner at Skoler Abbott. “Once the program takes effect, Massachusetts employees will be eligible to take up to 12 weeks of paid family leave — up to 26 weeks in certain circumstances — and up to 20 weeks of paid medical leave. We expect that employees will immediately start filing claims, as many may have been waiting for PFML to go live before requesting leave.”

The first webinar, “Are You Ready for the Massachusetts Paid Family and Medical Leave Program?” will take place on Thursday, Dec. 10 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Gannon will be joined by attorney Meaghan Murphy to provide a general overview of the new law, discuss how to manage and prepare for PFML claims, talk about how to curb abuse, and share PFML policy updates. To register for this free webinar, visit bit.ly/38LeezX.

“In order to comply with the new paid-leave laws, employers must make important changes to their policies and procedures and update their employee handbooks,” said attorney Amelia Holstrom, another partner at Skoler Abbott. “Employees will be eligible to take PFML as of January 1, 2021 in Massachusetts, and Connecticut’s program is not far behind.”

The second webinar, “Employee Handbook Review,” will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Holstrom and attorney Erica Flores will cover policy changes required by the new PFML laws and more, including how those changes may impact other policies and procedures, legally required policies for employers, and recommended changes to address impacts and prepare for PFML claims. To register for this free webinar, visit bit.ly/38P1592.