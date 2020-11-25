Golden Years Home Care Services Provides Care Packages to Veterans for Thanksgiving

EAST LONGMEADOW — Golden Years Home Care Services partnered with Veterans Outreach Centers of Massachusetts Inc., Commonwealth Care Alliance, and Springfield Pharmacy to deliver “Appreciation for Your Service” care packages to veterans in Springfield on Nov. 24.

Thanksgiving is a time when most people think about what they are thankful for. Staff at Golden Years say they are thankful to veterans for all the work they have done for this country, but, while providing home-care services to veterans, they noticed that not all veterans have the basic necessities most take for granted.

The partnership among the organizations supplied veterans with toothbrushes, gloves, hats, socks, shampoo, hand sanitizers, masks, deodorant, soap, razors, and more supplies. They also received a turkey provided by Golden Years Home Care.

“As a Vietnam-era veteran, I am proud that Golden Years cares and gives support to all military and veterans. I am honored to be the liaison that my fellow vets reach out to. I cannot express how grateful I am to be given this opportunity,” said Paul Rasid, regional director and veterans liaison.

Added Cesar Ruiz Jr., president and CEO of Golden Years Home Care Services, “we must always remember our veterans for the sacrifices they have made to help keep us free and safe.”