Leadership Program to Help Attendees Gain Success Strategies for Thriving Teams

PITTSFIELD — With fresh recognition from BusinessWest, the Dulye Leadership Experience (DLE) 2022 Leadership Immersion is generating a buzz for its speakers and topics for building connected teams.

Registration for this professional-development program closes on Thursday, Sept. 15 for 45 exclusive seats that guarantee direct access and high engagement with internationally recognized authors, scholars, and business experts and a cohort of diverse, motivated professionals. The event takes place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5 at the lakeside Proprietor’s Lodge conference venue in the Berkshires.

Interactive sessions and breakout exercises will transfer success strategies for leading team communications, collaboration, and connectivity. Click here for the event brochure, speaker profiles, and registration. Discount lodging is available for registrants.

Featured speakers include Lynne Vincent, associate professor of Management, Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University; Marc Williams, everyday communications coach and author of Beyond Limitations and The Rules of Engagement for Public Speaking; Keith Grafman, co-founder of Creative Content Consulting and author of The Art of Instant Message; Andrea Lein, positive psychology expert; and Ken Faber, faculty instructor at the Center for Personalized Education for Professionals in Denver. Registration is conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.