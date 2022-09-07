Wistariahurst Announces Slate of September Events

HOLYOKE — September events at Wistariahurst will offer something for everyone. They include:

Thursday, Sept. 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Join City Historian Penni Martorell and Wistariahurst Master Gardener Ralph Strycharz for a guided tour of Wistariahurst’s historic gardens and grounds. Advance registration is required for this tour. Visit wistariahurst.org/events-2 to register for this event.

Sunday, Sept. 11, 12:30 p.m.: Take a 45-minute tour of two floors of Wistariahurst, home of textile industrialist William Skinner and his family. Advance registration is required for this tour. Visit wistariahurst.org/events-2 to register for this event.

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Join Skinner family descendant and avid golfer Bill Armistead for a slide presentation about the Orchards Golf Course. Armistead recently published a book, The Orchards…One Hundred Years, which he wrote in celebration of the Orchards’ centennial year. Advance registration is required for this tour. Visit wistariahurst.org/events-2 to register for this event.

Friday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to noon: The third Friday of each month is the time for in-person plant sales at Wistariahurst. Gardeners will also be selling their excess gardening supplies and pots.

Sunday, Sept. 18, 3-4 p.m.: Choreographer Michelle Marroquin presents a program of original dances and familiar favorites, including “Garden of Sprites,” performed by young ballerinas of the Academy of Ballet Arts in the Wistariahurst Gardens. Tickets cost $12 to $22. Bring your own chair or blanket. In case of inclement weather, a rain date will be posted. Coupons for $5 off will be made available at the Holyoke Senior Center. This production is supported by a grant from the Holyoke Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Visit wistariahurst.org/events-2 to register for this event.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Join Patti Steinman, Mass Audubon education coordinator, to explore and question the natural surroundings in a program called “The Wonders of Fall.” This leisure walk will take place on the Wistariahurst grounds, or will be an indoor presentation in case of inclement weather, and will be enjoyed by nature enthusiasts, educators, and students alike. Visit wistariahurst.org/events-2 to register for this event.