Legacy Counsellors, P.C. Celebrates 30 Years in Business

EASTHAMPTON — On April 19, Legacy Counsellors, P.C. celebrated 30 years in business with a celebration at Springfield Country Club. In attendance were the firm’s two partners, Kevin Quinn and Michael Gove, as well as Legacy’s attorneys and support staff, clients, and professional partners such as CPAs, financial advisors, bankers, real-estate agents, and more.

Everyone celebrated with drinks and hors d’oeuvres, a slideshow of the firm’s memorable moments, raffle prizes, and a speech from Quinn, the firm’s founder. Also during the event, Quinn launched his new book, titled Everyone You Love, Everything You Have.

Legacy Counsellors, P.C. is an estate-planning and real-estate law firm with offices in Easthampton, Ludlow, Amherst, Sturbridge, and Northampton, as well as Bloomfield, Conn. It offers services such as estate planning, real-estate transactions and landlord representation, supplemental needs planning, elder law, Medicaid planning, and more.