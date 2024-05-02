UMassFive Collecting Personal-care Items for Local Survival Centers

HADLEY — During the month of May, the Hadley, Northampton, and Springfield Mercy Medical Center branches of UMassFive College Federal Credit Union are holding a personal-care items drive to benefit the pantries of the Amherst Survival Center, Northampton Survival Center, and the Gray House. Items collected will be provided, for free, to neighbors in need.

“We know that the economy has created challenges for many families in balancing how they will afford basic needs like food with other basic needs like personal-care items,” said Cait Murray, Community Outreach manager at UMassFive. “Our goal in supporting the personal-care pantries of these organizations is to help ensure our neighbors don’t have to make those impossible choices.”

UMassFive welcomes the community to drop off donations of unopened shampoo and conditioner, shaving supplies, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, baby diapers, menstrual products, bed and bladder pads, and adult incontinence briefs through May 31. Items can be full, travel, or hospitality sized, and may be dropped off at 200 Westgate Center Dr., Hadley; 225 King St., Northampton; or 233 Carew St. (Rehabilitation Building, Room 110), Springfield.