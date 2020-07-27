Legal Scholar, Advocate Jennifer Taub to Join WNEU School of Law Faculty

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University (WNEU) School of Law Dean Sudha Setty announced the appointment of nationally renowned legal scholar and advocate Jennifer Taub to the School of Law faculty.

An authority on the 2008 mortgage meltdown and related financial crisis, Taub’s research and writing centers on ‘follow the money’ matters, promoting transparency and opposing corruption. Her new book, Big Dirty Money: The Shocking Injustice and Unseen Cost of White Collar Crime, will be published on Sept. 29. Taub was a co-founder and organizer of the April 15, 2017 Tax March, where more than 120,000 people gathered in cities nationwide to demand President Trump release his tax returns.

She will join the School of Law faculty in August, teaching white-collar crime, civil procedure, and other commercial and business law subjects.

Taub’s 2014 book, Other People’s Houses: How Decades of Bailouts, Captive Regulators, and Toxic Bankers Made Home Mortgages a Thrilling Business, was praised by Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller in his 2015 edition of Irrational Exuberance and won a “must-read nonfiction” honor at the Massachusetts Book Awards. She is also a co-author of the sixth edition of Corporate and White Collar Crime: Cases and Materials.

Taub’s scholarly writing on corporate governance, financial market regulation, and banking law reform has been published in law journals and peer-reviewed volumes, and she has testified several times before U.S. congressional committees as an expert, including as an invited witness for the Senate Banking Committee and a House Financial Services subcommittee.

Taub has been the Bruce W. Nichols Visiting Professor of Law at Harvard Law School, and a visiting professor at the University of Illinois College of Law and the University of Connecticut School of Law. She also served as a visiting fellow at the Yale School of Management. Before joining Western New England University School of Law, she was a professor at Vermont Law School.

Prior to joining academia, Taub was an associate general counsel with Fidelity Investments. She received her bachelor’s degree, cum laude, from Yale University, with distinction in the English major, and her juris doctor, cum laude, from Harvard Law School, where she was the Recent Developments editor at the Harvard Women’s Law Journal.

“We are delighted to welcome Jennifer Taub to the WNE School of Law community,” Setty said. “Her groundbreaking scholarship on economic justice and good government, her dedication to the craft of teaching, and her commitment to serving the community are some of the tremendous attributes that she brings to the School of Law.”

Taub has appeared on cable news programs including MSNBC’s Morning Joe and CNN Newsroom to discuss legal matters, including the special counsel investigation into links between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign. She has written opinion pieces for a variety of platforms, including the Washington Post, the New York Times, the CNN opinion page, Dame Magazine, the Baseline Scenario, Race to the Bottom, Pareto Commons, the Conglomerate, and Concurring Opinions.