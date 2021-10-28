Level Two Studios, LLC Opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Level Two Studios, LLC a new all-inclusive production facility, recently opened in Springfield, offering an optimal environment for professional, full-scale video production and photography. Located on the second level of 155 Brookdale Dr., the studio’s expansive, 2,000-square-foot space accommodates creative media production with numerous amenities.

“Level Two Studios is fully outfitted to enable professionals to bring their artistic visions to life,” said Bryan Czajkowski, director of Production & Technology. “We incorporated the latest technology and functionality to allow for the ultimate in versatility and limitless creativity.”

The many features of Level Two Studios include a 25-by-11-foot white or green screen corner cyclorama wall — the only one available in the region — as well as blackout walls for seamless filming. The studio also boasts flexible standing sets that provide endless customization options, sound suppression, full lighting, a state-of-the-art video-editing suite and audio studio for post-production, a green room, and ample accommodations for private wardrobe, makeup, meetings, and other preparation.

“We incorporated everything media specialists would need to take their productions to the next level,” Czajkowski said. “Our on-site agency partner, Market Mentors, is also available, if needed, for full or partial creative or production assistance.”

Level Two Studios can accommodate production crews of all sizes and is available for both full- and half-day rentals.