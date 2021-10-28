Morgan Stanley’s John Pappas Named to Forbes List of Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors

SPRINGFIELD — Morgan Stanley announced that John Pappas, a financial advisor in the firm’s Springfield Wealth Management office, has been named to Forbes magazine’s list of Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors.

The Forbes listing is a select group of individuals who were born in 1981 or later, have a minimum of four years of industry experience, and lead — or are viewed as potential leaders of — their teams. The ranking, developed by Forbes’ partner, SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews.

“I am pleased that John Pappas is representing Morgan Stanley,” said John Carty, branch manager of Morgan Stanley’s Springfield office. “To be named to this list recognizes John Pappas’s professionalism and dedication to the needs of his valued clients.”