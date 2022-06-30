Liberty Bank Hosts Annual Save-A-Suit Drive

MIDDLETOWN, CT — Liberty Bank is again teaming up with Save-A-Suit, a Connecticut-based nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans transition back to civilian life and achieve job security. The initiative supports local military men and women as they go through the job interview process and seek long-term employment.

Through July 15, the bank is collecting professional clothing for men and women, basically anything veterans can wear to a job interview and at work. Following the drive, Save-A-Suit staff and volunteers will sort the donations and distribute clothing at a quarterly event where veterans are also provided with wellness resources.

Liberty Bank has worked with Save-A-Suit since 2016. All Liberty Bank branches are currently accepting donations as drop-off sites for Save-A-Suit. Since inception in 2010, the nonprofit has helped ‘suit up’ and support over 5,000 veterans.

“Partnering with Save-a-Suit is one of the most rewarding experiences and sound investments we can make in a community organization that does so much year after year to help our veterans succeed after service,” said David Glidden, Liberty Bank president and CEO. “Our continued partnership with Save-A-Suit and other organizations allows us to show our deepest gratitude for the selfless service and sacrifice of our veterans who deserve only the best. Collectively, by giving back and spreading kindness, we are helping to ensure our veterans are fully prepared for the next chapter in their lives.”

Anyone can support local veterans through Save-A-Suit by dropping off new and gently used suits, blazers, dress shirts, dress pants, tops, shoes, and other business attire for men and women at the nearest Liberty Bank branch. Dirty, damaged or ripped items will not be distributed to veterans. Monetary donations for Save-A-Suit are also being accepted. For locations and branch hours, refer to www.liberty-bank.com and learn more about Save-A-Suit at: www.saveasuit.org.