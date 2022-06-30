Karen Warren Promoted to Regional Director of Operations of Bk Investments Hotel Group

CHICOPEE — Bk Investments Hotel Group announced the promotion of Karen Warren to regional director of Operations.

Warren will be responsible for the management of the hotel portfolio. She will have responsibilities for a range of brands, including Residence Inn Chicopee, Hampton Inn Chicopee, Tru by Hilton Chicopee, and Holiday Inn Express in Brattleboro, Vt.

Vickie Maryou has been promoted to general manager of the Residence Inn Chicopee to succeed Warren.