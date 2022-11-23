Light UP the Fairgrounds Begins on Friday in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Light UP the Fairgrounds, Franklin County’s drive-through holiday light spectacular, kicks off on Friday, Nov. 25 and runs for three weekends, Nov. 25-27, Dec. 2-4, and Dec. 9-11.

The Franklin County Fairgrounds is the site of this holiday tradition. Now in its third year, the event is bigger and brighter than ever.

“There are so many new participants; we are featuring 40 light displays this year,” Light UP the Fairgrounds committee member Ericka Almeida said. The public is invited to come take in the beautiful light displays and vote for their favorite. Cash prizes are awarded to the top two businesses and the top two individual entries.

For a minimum donation of $5 per car (cash only), visitors are invited to drive through the main gates of the fairground and witness the light extravaganza starting at 5 p.m., with the last car allowed into the fairgrounds at 8 p.m. Queueing for the event will be via Laurel Street to Fairview Street and will wrap around the fairgrounds to the main entrance.