Westfield State University to Host Civil-rights Attorney Ben Crump

WESTFIELD — Westfield State University’s Division of Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion will host nationally recognized civil-rights attorney Ben Crump on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in the Scanlon Hall Banquet Room. His lecture, titled “Justice in 2022 and Beyond,” will serve as the inaugural presentation in the university’s new “Voice of Justice” lecture series.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Through a steadfast dedication to justice and service, Crump has established himself as one of the nation’s foremost lawyers and advocates for social justice, winning a number of record settlements and verdicts for victims and families that have faced injustice. He has worked on some of the most high-profile cases in the U.S., representing the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, the residents of Flint, Mich. who were affected by the poisoned water of the Flint River, as well as the family of Henrietta Lacks in a landmark reparations case.

In 2021, St. Thomas University College of Law announced the Benjamin L. Crump Center for Social Justice in his honor, which will open doors for minority students pursuing law degrees. His book, published in October 2019, Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People, reflects on the landmark cases he has battled and how discrimination in the courthouse devastates real families and communities. He is the founder and principal owner of Ben Crump Law.