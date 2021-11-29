Light UP the Fairgrounds to Brighten Franklin County

GREENFIELD — Light UP the Fairgrounds, Franklin County’s drive-through holiday light spectacular, kicked off Thanksgiving weekend and will continue through two more weekends, Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12.

The Franklin County Fairgrounds is the site of this holiday tradition. The public is invited to take in light displays lovingly crafted by community members, organizations, and businesses.

For a minimum donation of $5 per car (cash only), visitors are invited to drive through the main gates of the fairground and witness the light extravaganza starting at 5 p.m., with the last car let into the fairgrounds at 9 p.m. Queueing for the event will be via Laurel Street and will wrap around the fairgrounds to the main entrance.

Visitors will be encouraged to vote for their favorite display through a ballot handed to them upon entrance. Please bring a pen or pencil.

This event is sponsored by WHAI/Bear Country/the Outlaw and Easy 107.5, and is a fundraiser with proceeds from entrance fees benefiting the following nonprofits: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Regional Dog Shelter, and the Franklin County Fairgrounds.