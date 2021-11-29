Top Banner

Daily News

Light UP the Fairgrounds to Brighten Franklin County

By 373

GREENFIELD — Light UP the Fairgrounds, Franklin County’s drive-through holiday light spectacular, kicked off Thanksgiving weekend and will continue through two more weekends, Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12.

The Franklin County Fairgrounds is the site of this holiday tradition. The public is invited to take in light displays lovingly crafted by community members, organizations, and businesses.

For a minimum donation of $5 per car (cash only), visitors are invited to drive through the main gates of the fairground and witness the light extravaganza starting at 5 p.m., with the last car let into the fairgrounds at 9 p.m. Queueing for the event will be via Laurel Street and will wrap around the fairgrounds to the main entrance.

Visitors will be encouraged to vote for their favorite display through a ballot handed to them upon entrance. Please bring a pen or pencil.

This event is sponsored by WHAI/Bear Country/the Outlaw and Easy 107.5, and is a fundraiser with proceeds from entrance fees benefiting the following nonprofits: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Regional Dog Shelter, and the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

Tags:

Related Posts

Local Independent Agent Selected to Offer Popular Insurance Program

By

UMass Researcher Partners with Chinese Inventor on New Antibiotics

By

Bacon Wilson Welcomes Jocelyn Roby as New Associate in Hadley

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis