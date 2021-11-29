Carr Hardware Customers Donate $5,272 to Berkshire Humane Society

PITTSFIELD — Carr Hardware announced the success of its Carr-nniversary Weekend, which, with customers’ help, led to a donation of $5,272.12 to the Berkshire Humane Society.

Carr Hardware began the anniversary celebration by donating the sales of more than 300 buckets to the Humane Society, while also offering customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar for the first two weeks of November. Funds from both the sales of the buckets and the round-up promotion were collected and went directly to the Berkshire Humane Society.

“The folks over at the Berkshire Humane Society are so important to our community, and our customers made it easy to raise the funds during these challenging times,” Carr Hardware President Bart Raser said. “We thank our customers. We are a community business that believes in giving back; it has been part of our core culture for the past 93 years and always will be.”

Carr Hardware has a long-standing history of working with the Berkshire Humane Society, noted John Perreault, executive director of the Berkshire Humane Society.

“Carr Hardware is a great community partner of Berkshire Humane Society; for many years now, Carr has been a supporter of our many fundraisers,” he said. “During the last few years of holding the round-up and being the beneficiaries of the bucket sales, it has really helped to provide the support we need to be able to provide so many animals loving new homes. We can’t thank Carr Hardware enough for all that they do for everyone in this community, especially our homeless animal friends.”