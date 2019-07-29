Linda Morgan Named VP, General Counsel at Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD — Linda Morgan, an attorney with extensive experience in higher education, has been named vice president and general counsel at Springfield College, effective Aug. 26, President Mary-Beth Cooper has announced.

Morgan will provide legal counsel and guidance to the leadership of the college and will serve as secretary to its board of trustees. She will be a member of the president’s senior leadership team.

Joining Springfield College with 13 years of service as a practicing attorney and more than six years in positions of senior-level organizational management and financial administration, Morgan is demonstrably practiced in providing leadership to institutional compliance with laws and regulations pertinent to higher education including the Higher Education Opportunity Act, Title IX, FERPA, HIPAA, and the Jeanne Clery Act.

She provides experience in broad aspects of law and related matters including contracts, agreements, litigation, legal investigations, dispute resolution, mediation, business formation, compliance, and management. Morgan is admitted to the bars of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the State of New York, the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Morgan most recently worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts providing expertise in areas of employment law adjudication and related statutory interpretation. Her previous experience also includes service as Associate Dean for Gender Equity at Bard College, grant administrator within the School of Medicine at the University of Maryland, and as an attorney in private practice. She possesses a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Maryland University College and a juris doctor from Western New England University School of Law.

She has teaching experience as an adjunct professor at Holyoke Community College and Greenfield Community College.