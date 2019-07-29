Tickets on Sale for Third Annual Brew at the Zoo

SPRINGFIELD — The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center is hosting its third annual Brew at the Zoo on Aug. 17.

This year’s event will feature signature craft beer tastings from a dozen local professional brewers, including Fort Hill Brewery, Vanished Valley Brewing Co., Iron Duke Brewing, Two Weeks’ Notice Brewing Co., Drunken Rabbit Brewing, White Lion Brewing Company, Abandoned Building Brewery, Rustic Brewing Company, Loophole Brewing Services and Sam Adams Boston Brewery.

For the first time, Brew at the Zoo will also feature a home brew competition, with beer tastings from One Way Brewing, Catseyesoup Brewing, Clear Headed Brewing, Down to Earth Brewing, Coalescent Brewing Co., Beech Hill Brewing, Stockade Brewing, Strongman Brewing Company, Drawing Board Brewing Company, and Process Brewing Project.

Live music will be provided by Jonny Taylor Music. Four food trucks will be on hand from Cantina Curbside Grill, Murphy’s Pub, North Elm Butcher Block, and Gran-Val Scoop.

The day also features games, a dunk tank and misting stations. General admission tickets are $40; VIP tickets are $50, and include early entry, animal interactions, and special giveaways. VIP hour starts at noon, with the gates opening for general admission at 1 p.m. Last pour is at 4:30 p.m. Designated driver tickets are available for $20. If general admission tickets are still available, a limited number will be sold at the door for $45. Tickets are available for purchase through The Zoo’s website, www.forestparkzoo.com, or through its Facebook page.

Presenting sponsor of the 2019 Brew at the Zoo is United Bank. Other sponsors include PeoplesBank and USA Hauling.

All funds raised from Brew at the Zoo support the 180 animals that call The Zoo in Forest Park their home, 365 days a year. More than 90% of The zoo’s animals are elderly, disabled, injured or otherwise deemed non-releasable. Located on 4.5 acres inside Springfield’s Forest Park, The Zoo is an independent nonprofit focused on education, conservation and rehabilitation.