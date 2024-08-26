Llumin Inc. Receives $69,800 Workforce Training Grant

BOSTON — State Sen. Adam Gomez recently joined Secretary Lauren Jones of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development to announce a $69,800 grant being awarded to Springfield-based Llumin Inc. as part of the Healey-Driscoll administration’s Workforce Training Fund. The grant being awarded will go toward training 16 workers at the software company, with eight additional jobs expected by 2026.

“I am proud to see this funding come to the Springfield area, empowering our valued companies and business owners to continue to invest in this area and our state with the knowledge that their efforts will be recognized and bolstered through state incentives,” said Gomez, a small-business owner himself before running for public office. “We must continue to identify industries that provide high-paying, sustainable jobs and ensure that they have the resources to continue to grow and hire competent workers, and programs like this make that possible.”

Funded by Massachusetts employers via contributions made to unemployment insurance, the Workforce Training Fund helps companies improve productivity and competitiveness by providing resources to invest in the Massachusetts workforce.