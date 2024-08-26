Salon Vincènte to Host Back-to-school Event Today

CHICOPEE — Salon Vincènte will host a back-to-school event today, Aug. 26, starting at 10 a.m. The event will take place at 55 Springfield St., Chicopee, and promises a fun and festive afternoon for the community.

In celebration of the new school year, Salon Vincènte is offering an array of free services and giveaways, including free haircuts and styling, a free sneaker raffle, free refreshments and snacks, and free backpacks and school supplies. Each child will receive a backpack filled with essential school supplies to help them gear up for the year ahead.

This event is made possible through an $800 grant from the Chicopee Cultural Council, administered by the Massachusetts Cultural Council. All members of the Chicopee community are invited to participate, but are encouraged to come early, as supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.